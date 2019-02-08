Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi excuses himself from appearing before NAB

February 8, 2019

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi excused himself from appearing before NAB Rawalpindi on Friday morning as he is not in the country. 

He was summoned by the bureau in the LNG contract case.  He has informed NAB that he will appear before its Rawalpindi office on February 18 after returning to Pakistan from London, where he currently is.

Abbasi was summoned by NAB to record his statement in the case in his capacity as former federal petroleum minister.

Related: Where there's a will, there's a way: PML-N leaders ride motorcycles, rickshaws to get to Nawaz Sharif

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail recorded his statement in the case on January 12. He was questioned by NAB for an hour and a half.

Abbasi and other suspects are accused of incurring losses of billions of rupees to the national exchequer by illegally awarding a LNG terminal contract for a 15-year period to a company of their liking.

