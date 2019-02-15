Former PM Nawaz Sharif shifted to Lahore’s Jinnah hospital

February 15, 2019




Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Lahore’s Jinnah hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail amid strict security arrangements on Friday afternoon.

A private room in the VVIP ward was prepared for him but it wasn't to his liking. He rejected four rooms before settling on a room in the Gynecological Ward II. It will be declared a sub-jail for as long as he stays at the facility. Another room on the third floor has also been kept for him.

Jinnah Hospital Medical College Principal Professor Arif said the former premier will be provided the best care during his stay at the hospital.

Dr Adnan Khan, Nawaz’s personal physician, also reached the hospital. He said Nawaz's heart should be monitored for 24 hours. Dr Khan said he was unaware of the facilities available at Jinnah hospital and would get a better understanding after meeting the medical superintendent.

The Punjab home department had issued a notification granting permission for Nawaz to be shifted to Jinnah hospital on the recommendations of a special medical board comprising doctors from Services Hospital and on the request of his personal physician.

Nawaz was sent to Kot Lakhpat Jail on December 25 after an accountability court sentenced him to seven years in jail in the Al Azizia case on December 24 last year.

