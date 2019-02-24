Follow General Bajwa’s vision for regional peace and ‘unfollow’ enmity: ISPR fires back at Indian COAS

February 24, 2019

ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor has fired back at a video of Indian COAS General Bipin Rawat saying he “follows” the Pakistan army chief and said it would be better if he followed his vision instead.

General Rawat spoke to an Indian media outlet and responded to a question on whether he speaks to General Qamar Javed Bajwa and what his view is on him.

“I follow him very well, I follow him in whatever he says, I keep taking feedback [on] him. I follow where he goes, I know where he visits and all that, I do follow him. And well, he’s the chief of the Pakistan Army so I have to follow him,” said General Rawat in the clip.

Tensions between the two countries have spiked after the February 14 attack on Indian army personnel in Kashmir’s Pulwama. Over 40 personnel were killed in the attack and India has accused Pakistan of involvement. However, Pakistan has denied any wrongdoing and asked India to present evidence to back up its claims.

