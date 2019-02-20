FO spokesperson’s Twitter account restored after temporary suspension

The personal Twitter account of the Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal has been restored after it was temporarily suspended on Tuesday night.

His Twitter account was suspended after Indian allegedly complained about him posting on the violence in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Dr Faisal, who is a part of the Pakistan delegation representing Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case in the International Court of Justice in Hague, was using the account to update his followers about the hearing.

His official Twitter account was active throughout.

Dr Faisal has yet to comment on the suspension of the account.

