FO condemns ‘repressive’ measures in Indian-Administered Kashmir for Modi’s visit

The Foreign Office has condemned ‘repressive measures’ in Indian-Administered Kashmir during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the area on Sunday.

FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal took to Twitter to say that Indian panic in the area was evident by the “intensified repressive measures, including arrests and house arrests of Hurriyat leadership, increased so called cordon and search operations and continuing killings of Kashmiris”.

A complete shutdown was observed to register protest against Modi’s visit on the call of the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Many leaders of the Hurriyat, like Gilani, Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani, were placed under house arrest to prevent them from leading anti-India demonstrations.

The authorities also suspended mobile internet and train services.

In Islamabad, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter staged a protest demonstration outside Indian High Commission to protest against Modi’s visit.

Indian forces also enforced a security lockdown in downtown Srinagar, the urban heart of anti-India protests, as they warned residents to stay home to foil demonstrations.

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a telephone call with senior Kashmiri leadership that Pakistan will raise a strong voice to highlight Indian persecution and brutalities being perpetrated in occupied Kashmir.

