Flight operations at Pakistani airports expected to resume March 1

February 28, 2019

Photo: AFP

Flight operations to and from Pakistani airports are expected to resume at 5am on March 1.

If there are no changes, flights are expected to resume and the backlog will be cleared in the next 48 hours.

Passengers with confirmed tickets booked for March 1 onward are advised to arrive at airports earlier than usual to ensure they are not bumped off their flights.

Related: Airports across the country shut down as Pakistani airspace closes

As of February 28, airports across the country have been sealed and no one is allowed in until the airspace ban is lifted.

The entire motorway is operational. Contrary to rumours, the motorway was not sealed. Earlier closures in patches were due to fog.

Pakistani airspace was closed on Wednesday after the air force shot down two Indian jets that violated Pakistani airspace. One pilot was also arrested.

