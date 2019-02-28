Five people injured in Dadu car-motorcycle collision

Five people were critically injured in a motorcycle-car collision in Faridabad, Dadu on Thursday.

Three of them were traveling in the car while the other two were on the motorcycle. Police said, the car’s tires blasted, which caused the motorcycle to collide with it.

The injured were provided first aid at Civil hospital and then transferred to Larkana Hospital in private transport. Due to the absence of facilities in Larkana Hospital, the patients were treated by doctors on the hospital benches.

All five are reported to be in critical condition.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.