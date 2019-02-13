First death of the year: Congo virus claims life of a 35-year-old woman in Karachi

February 12, 2019

A 35-year-old woman died of Congo fever in Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on Tuesday.

This is the first Congo virus death of 2019 in the country.

On Sunday, JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali had confirmed that the woman, a resident of Orangi Town, had contracted the Congo virus.

The woman had been brought to Jinnah hospital in critical condition.

Last year, 41 people contracted the virus. In Karachi, 16 people died after contracting the disease, most of whom were from Quetta, according to officials.

Congo virus is a disease spread by ticks. It causes haemorrhagic fevers and has a fatality rate of between 10% and 40%, according to the World Health Organisation.

Signs that you have Congo virus are fever, muscle aches, dizziness, neck pain and stiffness, backaches, sore eyes and sensitivity to light. It is also possible to feel nausea, throw up, experience diarrhea, abdominal pain and a sore throat.

