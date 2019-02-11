First Congo virus case of 2019 reported in Karachi

The first Congo virus case of 2019 in the country has been reported in Karachi.

A 35-year-old woman from Orangi Town has contracted the Congo virus, confirmed Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali.

She said her laboratory tests have come back positive for Congo virus.

The woman was brought to Jinnah hospital in a critical condition.

Last year, 41 people contracted the virus. In Karachi 16 people died after contracting the disease, most of whom were from Quetta, according to officials.

Congo virus is a disease spread by ticks. It causes haemorrhagic fevers and has a fatality rate of between 10% and 40%, according to the World Health Organisation.

Signs that you have Congo virus are fever, muscle aches, dizziness, neck pain and stiffness, backaches, sore eyes and sensitivity to light. It is also possible to feel nausea, throw up, experience diarrhea, abdominal pain and a sore throat.

