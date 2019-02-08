Fire breaks out at auto-part factory in Karachi’s SITE area

February 8, 2019




A fire erupted at an auto-part factory in Karachi's SITE Super Highway area on Friday.

Two fire brigade vehicles are still at the site to douse the flames, but as of 2:30pm, almost 80% of the blaze had been extinguished.

Officials say they have stopped the fire from spreading any further and reduced its intensity. They estimate it will take an hour to douse it completely.

The cause of the fire has not been identified yet. No casualties have been reported.

