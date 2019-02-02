FIA to conduct forensic audit of KKF vehicles in a money laundering case

February 2, 2019

The FIA wants to conduct a forensic audit of vehicles being used by the MQM’s Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation as part of its investigation into money laundering.

The counter-terrorism wing of the FIA has written a letter to the excise department asking for their permission to conduct the audit. The FIA said that it wants details of who owns these vehicles.

The excise department has been barred from transferring the ownership of the vehicles.

Related: Here’s a list of the KKF’s 29 properties that were confiscated by the FIA

The FIA has even formed a team, which will be headed by FIA Director Aijaz Sheikh.

The agency wants to know how many people used the KKF vehicles and why they were used.

 

