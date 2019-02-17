FIA busts intercity group of govt officers involved in leaking the CSS exam paper

February 17, 2019

The FIA has uncovered a scheme in which a group of government officers leaked the CSS exam paper to students in exchange for massive sums of money. Three people have been arrested already and raids are being conducted to arrest the others involved.

The CSS exams are held in 19 major cities across the country, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar. A group of people would take hundreds of thousands of rupees in exchange for the leaked paper hours before the exam was set to start.

According to the FIA, they received information about the CSS paper being leaked and sold. They conducted a raid on a house on Lahore’s Kacha Lines Road and arrested excise and taxation officer Syed Tajjamul Hussain Naqvi.

They seized his mobile phone and from there got information regarding another suspect – engineer Shehzad Sial — whom they also arrested.

During interrogation, both suspects indicated that Federal Public Service Commission Balochistan Assistant Director Khalid Hussain Mugheri was also involved, as was the Punjab jail department assistant superintendent Owais Sharif and Multan regional tax office inspector Sajjad.

Related: Sindh’s education department thinks having exams outdoors can curb cheating

The FIA has lodged a case against the suspects and unidentified students at the Anti-Crime Circle police station in Lahore and begun investigating the case.

According to the FIA, Sial told them that Mugheri would WhatsApp them an hour or two before the paper started and would send the paper to Naqvi in Lahore. Naqvi would then leak the paper and charge students hefty amounts for it.

The authorities also discovered that recently, Rs980,000 was sent to Mugheri’s bank account in Multan through Sajjad.

In light of the evidence uncovered by the FIA’s Lahore team, the Quetta team arrested Mugheri. He will be sent to Lahore and his remand has been obtained.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the others involved in this case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Dolphin Force takes 10 men into custody in Lahore, seizes 26 guns

February 17, 2019 11:34 am

Man shoots his sister and niece dead over a property dispute in Lahore’s Factory Area

February 17, 2019 10:46 am

Eight-year-old girl killed after men open celebratory gunfire in Lahore’s Manawan

February 16, 2019 5:42 pm

Four people arrested in Multan on charges of using ‘indecent’ words against the government

February 14, 2019 7:30 pm

Return my bags or buy me new clothes, says furious passenger after PIA forgets to load luggage

February 14, 2019 3:52 pm

FIA arrests fake mobile phone company representative who scammed people out of their money

February 14, 2019 3:46 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.