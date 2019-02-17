FIA busts intercity group of govt officers involved in leaking the CSS exam paper

The FIA has uncovered a scheme in which a group of government officers leaked the CSS exam paper to students in exchange for massive sums of money. Three people have been arrested already and raids are being conducted to arrest the others involved.

The CSS exams are held in 19 major cities across the country, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar. A group of people would take hundreds of thousands of rupees in exchange for the leaked paper hours before the exam was set to start.

According to the FIA, they received information about the CSS paper being leaked and sold. They conducted a raid on a house on Lahore’s Kacha Lines Road and arrested excise and taxation officer Syed Tajjamul Hussain Naqvi.

They seized his mobile phone and from there got information regarding another suspect – engineer Shehzad Sial — whom they also arrested.

During interrogation, both suspects indicated that Federal Public Service Commission Balochistan Assistant Director Khalid Hussain Mugheri was also involved, as was the Punjab jail department assistant superintendent Owais Sharif and Multan regional tax office inspector Sajjad.

The FIA has lodged a case against the suspects and unidentified students at the Anti-Crime Circle police station in Lahore and begun investigating the case.

According to the FIA, Sial told them that Mugheri would WhatsApp them an hour or two before the paper started and would send the paper to Naqvi in Lahore. Naqvi would then leak the paper and charge students hefty amounts for it.

The authorities also discovered that recently, Rs980,000 was sent to Mugheri’s bank account in Multan through Sajjad.

In light of the evidence uncovered by the FIA’s Lahore team, the Quetta team arrested Mugheri. He will be sent to Lahore and his remand has been obtained.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the others involved in this case.

