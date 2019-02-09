FIA arrests senior journalist under cybercrime law

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Rizwan Razi, a senior journalist, from his residence in Lahore on charges of “uploading defamatory and obnoxious posts” against intelligence agencies, the judiciary and government institutions.

The FIA, in an FIR, stated that Dada was “summoned” to join the inquiry and record his statement.

On Saturday afternoon, however, one of Razi’s sons tweeted that his father was pushed into a vehicle and ‘picked up’ by some people.

It was revealed later that the Din News journalist was arrested by the FIA under the cybercrime laws.

According to the FIR, Razi said he uploaded “posts against the judiciary and other departments through his own Twitter account” @RaziDada which is in his use since 2011.

The FIA said Razi committed offences under Sections 11 and 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

His account has been deleted from Twitter.

