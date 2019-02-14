FIA arrests fake mobile phone company representative who scammed people out of their money

The FIA’s Islamabad Cyber Crime Wing arrested on Thursday a man for scamming people under the guise of mobile phone prize schemes.
He is an important member of a group of people who present themselves as representatives of a mobile phone company and loot people by ensnaring them in fake prize schemes.
He was arrested from the Islamabad secretariat area.
Related: 3,236 written cybercrime complaints were registered in Sindh in 2018
The FIA seized the the mobile phones in his possession as well as data on fake prize schemes.
A case has been registered against him under the Electronic Crime Act and an inquiry has been initiated.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.