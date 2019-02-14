FIA arrests fake mobile phone company representative who scammed people out of their money

February 14, 2019

The FIA’s Islamabad Cyber Crime Wing arrested on Thursday a man for scamming people under the guise of mobile phone prize schemes. 

He is an important member of a group of people who present themselves as representatives of a mobile phone company and loot people by ensnaring them in fake prize schemes.

He was arrested from the Islamabad secretariat area.

The FIA seized the the mobile phones in his possession as well as data on fake prize schemes.

A case has been registered against him under the Electronic Crime Act and an inquiry has been initiated.

