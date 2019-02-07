Federal cabinet to meet to discuss 21-point agenda

The federal cabinet is scheduled to meet today (Thursday) to discuss a 21-point agenda.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Cabinet members will be briefed on the price structure of essential items and commonly used goods.

It is expected to approve the restructure of the Audit Oversight Board and the formation of the Baitul Maal Board.

It is also expected to ratify the decisions made at the last Economic Coordination Committee meeting.

