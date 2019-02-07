Federal cabinet to meet to discuss 21-point agenda

February 7, 2019

The federal cabinet is scheduled to meet today (Thursday) to discuss a 21-point agenda.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Cabinet members will be briefed on the price structure of essential items and commonly used goods.

Related: PM Imran Khan’s cabinet strength increases to 42

It is expected to approve the restructure of the Audit Oversight Board and the formation of the Baitul Maal Board.

It is also expected to ratify the decisions made at the last Economic Coordination Committee meeting.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

‘Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle’

February 5, 2019 8:54 am

Imran Khan wants better coordination between the Centre and provinces

February 4, 2019 6:21 pm

PM Imran Khan wants the poor to know that if they get sick, the govt will have their back

February 4, 2019 4:03 pm

PM Imran Khan approves establishment of clean water authority in Punjab

February 3, 2019 5:53 pm

Imran Khan arrives in Lahore for a day-long visit

February 3, 2019 4:52 pm

Will launch a long march if attempts to undermine the 18th Amendment aren’t stopped, warns Bilawal

February 2, 2019 6:45 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.