I am not resigning, says Fawad Chaudhry



Neither I have submitted resignation nor PM has asked me to tender resignation, there are issues and I have raised those issues with PM...PM has always been kind to me, its PM trust and personal relationship that is more important to me than any Govt office,

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 24, 2019

He was speaking to the media in Jhelum on Sunday after a journalist asked him to respond to the report that his resignation has already reached PM House as claimed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque.“Naeemul Haque knows nothing,” said the federal minister. “I haven’t dispatched my resignation.”I will do what Prime Minister Imran Khan asks me to, he said. Fawad Chaudhry said that he shares a personal equation with PM Khan and their relationship is not strictly political.“I didn’t take the ministry for the sake of hoisting a flag on my car. I have some reservations over the MD PTV issue,” he remarks. He, however, said he doesn’t have any differences with PM Imran.On February 23, Fawad Chaudhry said he had directed the Inspector General of Islamabad Police to probe reports that Managing Director of Pakistan Television transferred Rs 4.8 million from the state TV’s bank account.Later, Naeemul Haque said in a series of tweets, “The Prime Minister has full confidence in the Board of PTV and its management and believes PTV should be an independent organisation like BBC and the government will take all steps necessary towards that end.”