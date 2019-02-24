I am not resigning, says Fawad Chaudhry

February 24, 2019



All reports regarding my resignation are baseless, said Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

He was speaking to the media in Jhelum on Sunday after a journalist asked him to respond to the report that his resignation has already reached PM House as claimed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque.



“Naeemul Haque knows nothing,” said the federal minister. “I haven’t dispatched my resignation.”



I will do what Prime Minister Imran Khan asks me to, he said. Fawad Chaudhry said that he shares a personal equation with PM Khan and their relationship is not strictly political.

“I didn’t take the ministry for the sake of hoisting a flag on my car. I have some reservations over the MD PTV issue,” he remarks. He, however, said he doesn’t have any differences with PM Imran.



On February 23, Fawad Chaudhry said he had directed the Inspector General of Islamabad Police to probe reports that Managing Director of Pakistan Television transferred Rs 4.8 million from the state TV’s bank account.

Later, Naeemul Haque said in a series of tweets, “The Prime Minister has full confidence in the Board of PTV and its management and believes PTV should be an independent organisation like BBC and the government will take all steps necessary towards that end.”
 
 
 

