Fawad Chaudhry advises Narendra Modi on how to contest the upcoming polls in India

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has some election advice for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – contest on performance.

Tensions between the two countries have escalated in the last week since the Pulwama attack in which over 40 Indian soldiers lost their lives. India pinned the blame on Pakistan.

“We believe that PM Modi should take part in the elections based on his performance in the last five years and not anti-Pakistan slogans,” he said. “It is childish.” He was speaking to the media after attending a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He emphasised that Prime Minister Imran Khan extended support to India in investigating the Pulwama attack. “We don’t want the tensions between the two countries to escalate further,” he said.

Addressing Modi, he said, “You’ve been in power for five years. What have you done for the Indian public? Have you delivered on your promises?”

Speaking on the hearing of the Kulbhushan Jhadav case at the International Court of Justice, the information minister said Pakistan has a strong case. “Where did the passport come from? We can obviously not provide an authentic Indian passport?” he asked talking about Jhadav’s travel documents.

He expressed hope in the outcome saying that the court proceedings went well for Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry termed the Indian claim for the acquittal, release, and return of Jhadhav as “childish”. He repeated Pakistan’s lawyer Khawar Qureshi’s statement from a day earlier that India is standing on a wall of lies.

