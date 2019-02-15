Family of five murdered over a property dispute in Nowshera: police

Follow SAMAA English on

They gunned down all five members of the family, which included three siblings and their parents. The police said the deceased were identified as Aleem Shah, his wife Nadia, their two sons Farman and Kashif and daughter Nida.Their bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for a postmortem examination.The incident took place in Pabbi’s Kandi Taza Din village. The police said it seemed to be a case of personal enmity.They said Shah was an absconder in a case relating to his brother’s murder. The family have been engaged in a dispute over property for a long time, the police said, adding that a third brother is suspected of being involved in the murder.The police have registered a case and are investigating the involvement of Shah’s brothers – Allahuddin, Mohiuddin and Abduluddin. A search for the culprits is under way.