Family accuses protesting doctors of negligence after infant dies at Sukkur’s Civil hospital

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

.

The infant's family say the boy died because of the negligence of the doctors at Civil Hospital, Sukkur.The doctors were too busy protesting for an increase in their salaries, says the family. “None of the doctors were serious about the treatment,” said the father.The child's parents said they brought their son to the hospital with a high fever. But no doctor was willing to even do a check-up, they said.“The doctors were not bothered and were too busy protesting,” said the father, adding that the hospital staff just said tests could only be done after a doctor came. But it was too late as his son had already died in his arms.“This hospital is not providing any care. So many sick children are going without any care. We lost our child, but what about the rest?” the father asked.But the hospital’s medical superintendent (MS) says the doctors are not at fault. The protests start after 11am, according to the MS.Claiming that the baby’s condition was already critical, the MS said, “A check-up was done before the protest.” House job doctors and nurses were available on duty, said the MS.Doctors at public hospitals across Sindh have been on strike for the last three days.The doctors had demanded in January that their salaries be matched with those of doctors working in government hospitals in Punjab. They had called off their strike after the government assured them that their demands would be met but no official notification has been issued yet. The doctors now want the Sindh government to issue a notification for the pay raises or else they will continue their strike.In the Hippocratic oath taken by doctors, they pledge to treat the ill to the best of their ability, to preserve a patient's privacy, to teach the secrets of medicine to the next generation, and so on. It is an ages-old oath written by Hippocrates and is held sacred by physicians. But Sindh's doctors seem to have forgotten this oath.