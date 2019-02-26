Facilities at Islamabad’s Polyclinic hospital are not satisfactory: NA Standing Committee on Health

The facilities at the Polyclinic Hospital in the federal capital are not enough, said the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Health on Tuesday.

A meeting of the NA health committee was held which was presided over by its chairperson, Khalid Hussain Magsi. He said the problems at the Polyclinic hospital were identified time and again, however, they stood unresolved.

“The PTI-led government is making all efforts to provide the best possible healthcare to citizens,” said Aamer Mehmood Kiani, the federal minister for national health services, regulations and coordination. “There is a lack of doctors and quality healthcare facilities in the country,” he said.

He placed blame on the previous governments for “spoiling the entire health system in the country”.

Measures are under way to improve the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the federal minister said. The PMDC is being handed over to a board of governors and the board consisting of 17 members has been constituted, he added.

