Eyewitness in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case is missing, investigation officer informs SHC

A key eyewitness in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case has gone missing, investigation officer Dr Rizwan informed the Sindh High Court on Saturday.

During the hearing of a petition filed by Naqeebullah’s father to cancel the bail awarded to former Malir SSP Rao Anwar and others in the case, the investigation officer informed the court about the development.

Anwar and other others were cruel, powerful and influential officers, he said, arguing that they were involved in the eyewitness’ disappearance.

Related: Naqeebullah murder case: Policeman’s witness statement reportedly removed from the supplementary challan

Naqeebullah and three other men were killed on January 13, 2018 in Karachi during an encounter that investigators say was staged by Anwar.

Anwar and several other officers have obtained bail in the case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.