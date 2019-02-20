European parliamentary committee urges India to stop atrocities in Kashmir

The European Parliament called on India to immediately put a halt to atrocities in Kashmir and carry out investigations into the incidents of human rights violations.

In a significant development, the sub-committee on human rights of the European Parliament hosted an official exchange of views on the situation in Kashmir.

This was for the first time since 2007 that the issue of Kashmir was discussed publically at an official EU forum.

In his introductory remarks, committee’s Chairperson Pier Antonio Panzeri reiterated EU’s commitment to uphold and protect human rights throughout the world, including Kashmir.

The EU had never shied away from discussing human rights, even when it involved complex political issues, he said. “The issue of Kashmir was the longest unresolved issue on the agenda of the United Nations,” he pointed out. “EU believed that dialogue among nations was necessary to resolve such issues.”

The discussion at the EU platform focused on the June 2018 report of the United Nations’ Office of High Commissioner on Human Rights on Kashmir.

Christine Chung, one of the authors of the report, was especially invited for the occasion by the sub-committee.

She highlighted the dire human rights situation in the Indian-Administered Kashmir and reiterated the OHCHR’s recommendations for establishing a commission of inquiry to conduct a comprehensive and independent international investigation into it.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Pakistan’s ambassador to Belgium, the European Union, and Luxembourg Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi attended the session too.

