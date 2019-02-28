Erdogan congratulates PM Khan on efforts to diffuse Pak-India tensions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the speech he delivered in the Parliament today (Thursday).

The Turkish president lauded PM Khan on his efforts towards peace with India.

PM Imran Khan received a telephonic call from President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan this evening.

President Erdogan congratulated the PM Khan on his Speech at the Parliament & his statesman like offers to India for de-escalating the situation and working towards peace. pic.twitter.com/5ma5bAnBSt — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 28, 2019

Tensions between Pakistan and India rose after the Indian planes violated Pakistani airspace and released their payload inside Pakistan’s territory Tuesday morning.

In response, Pakistan shot down two Indian planes in Kashmir. One plane crashed in the Kohi Rata sector of Azad Kashmir while one crashed in Indian-Administered Kashmir’s Budgam area. A pilot of the Indian Air Force, identified as Abhinandan, was also taken into custody. He will be released tomorrow as a gesture of peace.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.