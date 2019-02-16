Eight-year-old girl killed after men open celebratory gunfire in Lahore’s Manawan

An eight-year-old girl was killed after some men opened celebratory gunfire in Lahore’s Manawan neighbourhood.

The child went up to the roof of her house to watch a passing barat (wedding procession). Members of the procession fired in the air in celebration and one of the bullets hit the girl.

A case has been lodged against the groom and his friend but they haven’t been arrested yet.

Related: Three-year-old girl, parents crushed to death as roof collapses in Kasur

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice and summoned a report from the local SSP.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.