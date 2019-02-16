Eight-year-old girl killed after men open celebratory gunfire in Lahore’s Manawan

February 16, 2019

Photo: AFP

An eight-year-old girl was killed after some men opened celebratory gunfire in Lahore’s Manawan neighbourhood.

The child went up to the roof of her house to watch a passing barat (wedding procession). Members of the procession fired in the air in celebration and one of the bullets hit the girl.

A case has been lodged against the groom and his friend but they haven’t been arrested yet.

Related: Three-year-old girl, parents crushed to death as roof collapses in Kasur

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice and summoned a report from the local SSP.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Weather report: Rain and hail expected across the country, snow in the hilly areas

February 14, 2019 11:05 am

Three Lahore policemen in hot water for beating up a child for flying a kite

February 13, 2019 3:37 pm

PSL4 to symbolise cancer awareness days

February 13, 2019 3:32 pm

Lahore police arrest a man suspected of killing his pregnant wife ‘after finding out she was having a girl’

February 11, 2019 10:07 pm

#LahoreEat: Foodies have their day out as festival enters its second day

February 9, 2019 10:40 pm

NAB gets five-day transit remand to shift former minister Kamran Michael to Karachi

February 9, 2019 1:30 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.