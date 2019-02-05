Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Punjab and KP

A minor 5.6 – magnitude earthquake jolted various areas of Islamabad, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Tuesday.

According to reports, the tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gilgit and other areas.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Center, the epicenter of the quake was 104km north east of Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir.

The depth of the quake was estimated to be 40km. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet.

Three days ago, tremors with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale were felt in Peshawar, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Nowshera, Charsadda, Abbottabad and Mardan, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Azad Kashmir.

A minor tremor was also reported in Karachi.