Drug use in Islamabad is rising every year: police report

February 3, 2019

Photo: AFP

The government doesn’t seem to be making much progress in its efforts to control narcotics use as over 3,500 cases of drugs were reported in the last four years in Islamabad, revealed a report by the capital police.

The federal government has announced a ‘comprehensive’ campaign to eradicate the use of drugs among the youth.

“Drug mafias are playing with the dignity of Pakistan and future of helpless Pakistanis,” said Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi while addressing a ceremony on January 29. “We will launch an exhaustive crackdown against them.”

Three areas in Islamabad – Tarnol, Bhara Kahu and Aabpara — seem to be the focus of drug dealers, according the Islamabad police report.

In Tarnol, 39 cases were registered in 2015, 55 in 2016, 135 in 2017 and the number shot up to to 151 in 2018.

In Bhara Kahu, 123 cases were logged at police stations in the last year. The number of registered cases was 52 in 2015, 38 in 2016 and 83 in 2017.

In Aapbara the situation is no different. The number of registered cases at the Aabpara police station doubled last year as compared to 2015. As many as 54 FIRs were lodged in 2015 and 117 in 2018.

But the chief of the capital police, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, is determined to stop this.

“The police have got leads regarding the involvement of some students who supply drugs into educational institutions,” the IG said. “We are also working on an awareness programme for the youth. We will head to other institutions to collaborate with us for the programme,” he added.

The Islamabad police recovered narcotics worth millions of rupees in raids during the last four years, according to the report. The police aim to rid the city of narcotics soon.

