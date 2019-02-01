Dr Shahid Masood fails to appear in court because of his ‘deteriorating health’

Anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood failed to appear in court on Friday because of his ‘deteriorating health’.

His lawyer requested another date for the hearing. The court, which is hearing the PTV corruption case against him, approved the request and adjourned the hearing till February 19.

Dr Masood has yet to be indicted in the PTV corruption case. The former PTV chairperson is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million. According to the FIA, he signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

On January 28, the Supreme Court granted him bail against a surety bond of Rs0.5 million.

