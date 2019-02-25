Dr Farooq Sattar was on the hit list of arrested MQM-London suspects: Rangers official

Terrorists from the Muttahida Quami Movement - London were planning to attack Dr Farooq Sattar in New Karachi, said Colonel Faisal Awan of Sindh Rangers on Monday.
“Eight suspects involved in terrorist activities, which took place from December, 2018 to February this year, have been arrested in a major action by the paramilitary force,” said Col Faisal, addressing a press conference.
He said the suspects attacked the Pak Sarzameen Party office in Gulbahar on December 23. Later, MQM’s Mehfil-e-Milad was bombed, he said, adding that the suspects also ambushed MQM’s UC office in New Karachi.
He said the suspects told the interrogators the name of their accomplices involved in the gun attack at the PSP office. The Rangers seized the firearms on their identification. The top Rangers official said the saboteurs want to disrupt the city’s peace.
The suspects are from MQM London’s Saleem Belgium group, he said, adding that they used WhatsApp for communication.
“Saleem Belgium gets people killed at the behest of MQM’s founder,” he said. "Saleem Belgium got these target killers a house on rent in Liaquatabad. He bankrolled them as well.”
Col Faisal said the target killers used code words. They called an IED device ‘dabba’. He said that Saleem Belgium had advised them [the suspects] not to use SIMs.
