Don’t worry, Wing Commander Abhinandan is safe and sound: FM Qureshi tells his family

Putting the Geneva Convention on one side, we will be treating Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman by the standard of human conventions, assured Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Speaking to SAMAA TV, he said that Pakistan is a responsible country and its armed forces are very professional. I know all about the conventions but putting aside the Geneva Convention for a minute, we will treat him by the standard of human conventions, he said.
We have given him a lot of respect and facilities and will continue to do so, he said. He sent a message to Wing Commander Varthaman’s family and asked them not to worry. He is safe, he is being given all the required facilities, is in good health and being looked after, he said.
Regarding his return, Qureshi said that Pakistan’s prime minister will look into this, as is his right. From the first day, PM Imran Khan’s tone, tenor and behaviour have been the same, he said. We have been saying let’s sit down and talk to resolve this conflict, said the foreign minister.
He reiterated that Pakistan has no link to the Pulwama attack and that it is concentrating on its Western border. Why would we do this, what did we have to gain, he asked.
He said India has made these allegations without a shred of evidence. I received the dossier from them today (Thursday), he said, adding that without even reading it he wants to invite India to sit down and talk. “I’m ready and Pakistan is ready,” he said.
He said they want to focus on de-escalation and resolving the matter. We are ready to take all steps so innocent people aren’t affected, the region isn’t affect and Pakistan and India’s economies aren’t affected, he said.
Each life is precious and we know that, said Qureshi. “Yesterday, we sent a message of peace and today we are sending a message of peace. But this is not a weakness,” he said.
We still reserve the right to defend ourselves, he warned.
The foreign minister said the entire world is telling Pakistan and India to deescalate and resolve the matter through dialogue. He said the US, Russia, China and countries in the region all want this matter to be resolved.
Qureshi said that he spoke to several foreign ministers yesterday, including the Saudi, Turkish, Iranian, Chinese and UAE representatives. The Saudi foreign minister told me that he, on the directives of the Saudi crown prince, wanted to come visit the country, and I told him he is most welcome, Qureshi said.
He also disclosed that the Foreign Office is working to facilitate a telephone call from the Turkish president to President Arif Alvi and PM Khan.
He also thanked the opposition and lauded the political leadership for putting Pakistan first.
