Don’t have any sympathy for JeM’s Masood Azhar because he tried to kill me too: Pervez Musharraf

Former president Pervez Musharraf said that he has no sympathy for Masood Azhar, the leader of the outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammed, as he tried to kill him too.

“I have no sympathy for Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar,” Musharraf told India Today.

The Musharraf government banned the Masood Azhar-led organisation in 2002, after which the group tried to assassinate the former president in 2003.

The former president said that the attack on Indian soldiers in Pulwama “was sad” and “extremely terrible”. However, he clarified that the Pakistani government was not involved in the attack.

“I don’t think Imran Khan should or will have any sympathy for JeM,” Mr Musharraf said. “And I don’t believe Pakistan government was involved in it.”

“India has been wrongly accusing Pakistan over everything. It’s time you stop,” he added.

Around 40 Indian soldiers were killed when an army convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in Pulwama on February 14.