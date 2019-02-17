Dolphin Force takes 10 men into custody in Lahore, seizes 26 guns

February 17, 2019




Lahore’s Dolphin Force has taken 10 men into custody for transporting a massive amount of weapons.

The weapons were discovered while the Dolphin Force was conducting snap checks in Baghbanpura. They stopped two cars, each with five people in them, and after searching the vehicles, they found a massive amount of weapons.

A total of 16 rifles, 10 pistols and hundreds of bullets were seized.

The Baghbanpura police have taken custody of the 10 men and begun an inquiry.

