Two Daish members arrested in Karachi raid: police

Two suspected terrorists were arrested during a raid in Karachi’s Malir on Wednesday.

They are accused of involvement in different cases of crime, including the Sehwan bombing and kidnappings for ransom. Police said they are allegedly affiliated with banned outfit Daish. Police also claimed to have seized firearms from their possession.

The suspects were involved in the Sehwan tragedy and kidnapping for ransom cases, East DIG Amir Farooqui said, adding that the two men also had a hand in a blast in Quetta during the 2018 general elections.

Farooqui said the two suspects abducted a man, Abid Sohail, from Tipu Sultan and later killed him. He said they demanded ransom worth Rs350 million.

“All our focus is on the killings in Karachi,” the police official said. He also briefed the media about the Irshad Ranjhani case. The forensic test of the two pistols used in the case has been completed, he said.

“From Irshad Ranjhani’s pistol, eight fires were shot. And four gunshots from Rahim Shah’s,” he told the media. “No past record of the two firearms was found.”

On February 6, Jeay Sindh Tehreek Karachi President Irshad Ranjhani was shot dead in Karachi’s Bhains Colony and left to die on a public street as people looked on. No one took him to the hospital or offered aid. When the police arrived, they took him to the police station instead of the hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

On February 12, Raheem Shah, a union council chairman, was remanded into police custody for four days over involvement in the death of Ranjhani.

