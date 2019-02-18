Crown prince orders the immediate release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has ordered the immediate release of 2,107 Pakistanis incarcerated in Saudi jails.

The move comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan requested the crown prince to release the prisoners.

As a sequel to Prime Minister of Pakistan request, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of KSA Mohammad Bin Salman has ordered the immediate release of 2107 Pakistani prisoners Saudi Jails. #CrownPrinceinPakisatan #KSAPakistanNewEra — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 18, 2019

SAMAA TV anchor Amber Shamsi said the news is important because it shows the PM is thinking about the most vulnerable people — Pakistanis living abroad.

During his visit to Pakistan, the crown prince has already signed agreements for investment worth $20 billion.

