Contempt case: SC directs Malik Riaz to submit his unconditional written apology in two weeks

Bahria Town head Malik Riaz tendered on Thursday an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court in the contempt case against him. However, the court has told him to submit it in writing in two weeks.

During the hearing on Thursday, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa asked when Riaz would be available to appear before the court.

He is facing contempt charges for accusing former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry and his son, Dr Arsalan Iftikhar, of financial wrongdoings during a press conference in 2012.

However the real estate tycoon is currently abroad seeking medical treatment. His lawyer had approached the court on Wednesday for a 12-week adjournment as his client was not in the country.

Justice Khosa said having the suspect present in court during the hearings of a contempt of court case is necessary. If he is in Pakistan, he will need to come to court, he said.

His lawyer, Dr A Basit, said Riaz is in London seeking medical treatment. Doctors say it will take six to eight weeks to treat him, he informed the court. The lawyer repeated his earlier request for a 12-week adjournment and said Riaz will appear himself after his treatment is completed.

He also said that Riaz doesn’t want to spend his life with this case hanging over his head. He wants to tender an unconditional apology.

However, Justice Khosa said the court is not welcoming adjournment motions. There are only two ways you would get an adjournment in this case, said the top judge. Either the lawyer dies or the judge does, he said.

The court ordered the lawyer to submit the written apology, which the court would then examine.

