Conjoined sisters from Charsadda separated at London hospital

Conjoined twins Safa and Marwa have been separated after they underwent their fifth successful surgery in London on Tuesday.

The twins are from Charsadda. The surgery was completed at the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London. The girls were shifted to the Intensive Care Unit after the surgery.

Doctors said the twins are doing well but will remain in the ICU for a couple of days.

Safa and Marwa underwent five operations, the first of which was on October 15. It lasted for 12 hours.

On November 12, the twins underwent their second surgery that continued for 22 hours. The third surgery in December saw them in the operation theatre for four hours. The fourth surgery on January 11 lasted six hours.

Neighbours and friends reached their home in Charsadda to congratulate their family after news spread of the successful surgery.

Overseas Pakistanis collected over Rs180 million for their treatment and PIA also gave them a 95% concession on their airline tickets to the UK.

