CNG stations shut down, low gas pressure reported across Karachi

CNG stations in Karachi closed Thursday night for 34 hours as the Sui Southern Gas Company faces a shortfall of 300 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of gas.

The SSGC halted gas supply to all CNG stations due to low gas pressure, the company said. The CNG stations will resume operations on Saturday at 8am.

Related: Sindh’s CNG stations shut down for 36 hours

Industries in SITE have been impacted by the gas shortage. Gas load-shedding is also being carried out across the city. Areas like Lyari, Korangi, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Defence, Clifton, Mehmoodabad and a few blocks of Gulistan-e-Jauhar are struggling with gas pressure so low that it almost seems like there is no gas.

Explaining the reasons behind suspending CNG supply, SSGC officials said that the company system was faced by a total shortfall of 300 mmcfd and had been forced to manage the load by suspending supply to CNG stations.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.