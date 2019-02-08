CNG stations in Sindh will remain closed till Sunday morning

February 8, 2019

The Sui Southern Gas Company will not be supplying gas to CNG stations for another 24 hours to facilitate domestic consumers in Sindh.

The CNG stations will resume operations at 8am on Sunday.

The gas company had halted supply to the CNG stations Thursday night at 10pm for 34 hours. However, it has decided to prolong gas suspension for 24 more hours due to low gas pressure.

Related: Sindh’s CNG stations shut down for 36 hours

On Tuesday, the SSGC had suspended gas supply to all the CNG stations for 36 hours. However, it was again interrupted after 14 hours on Thursday morning.

