CNG stations across Sindh have reopened

February 10, 2019

CNG stations across Sindh reopened Sunday morning after being shut for three days.

They were shut down at 10pm on Thursday for 36 hours but the Sui Southern Gas Company had extended the suspension for another 24 hours to facilitate domestic consumers in the province.

CNG stations resumed operations at 8am.

Related: CNG stations in Sindh will remain closed till Sunday morning

On Tuesday, the SSGC had suspended gas supply to all the CNG stations for 36 hours. However, it was again interrupted after 14 hours on Thursday morning.

The SSGC said it was facing a shortfall of 300 million cubic feet per day of gas, resulting in lower gas pressure for domestic consumers as well.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

PSP leader escapes attempt on his life in Karachi’s Defence

February 10, 2019 10:42 am

Karachi’s Native Jetty Bridge gets a makeover

February 9, 2019 11:25 pm

Sindh’s education department thinks having exams outdoors can curb cheating

February 9, 2019 9:30 pm

Fire breaks out in residential building in Karachi’s DHA

February 9, 2019 7:52 pm

Why dining out in Karachi could be bad for you

February 9, 2019 3:14 pm

Eyewitness in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case is missing, investigation officer informs SHC

February 9, 2019 1:47 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Farooq Baloch
Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.