CNG stations across Sindh have reopened

CNG stations across Sindh reopened Sunday morning after being shut for three days.

They were shut down at 10pm on Thursday for 36 hours but the Sui Southern Gas Company had extended the suspension for another 24 hours to facilitate domestic consumers in the province.

CNG stations resumed operations at 8am.

On Tuesday, the SSGC had suspended gas supply to all the CNG stations for 36 hours. However, it was again interrupted after 14 hours on Thursday morning.

The SSGC said it was facing a shortfall of 300 million cubic feet per day of gas, resulting in lower gas pressure for domestic consumers as well.

