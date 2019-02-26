Clouds of danger are hovering over Pakistan, says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

I have already said that I don't want to mislead the public, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Clouds of danger are hovering over us and we will have to remain alert, he said.
His statement came shortly after two Indian aircraft breached the Line of Control near Muzzaffarabad and released a payload in Balakot before fleeing. No casualties or damage was incurred in the incident, according to the ISPR chief.
Qureshi told SAMAA TV that the nation and army are alive and alert and ready to defend Pakistan. The prime minister has called an emergency meeting at the foreign ministry at 9:30am where Qureshi will brief the prime minister on all the developments as well as the foreign office's point of view.
We are a responsible nation and will proceed with responsibility, he said, adding that India's government was playing a political game right now and trying to advance its politics. We won't do that, said Qureshi. He said the Indian government had fallen victim to political point scoring.
However, he said Pakistan knows how to defend itself, its land and its people.
Earlier, in an address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said Pakistan would not hesitate to retaliate.
