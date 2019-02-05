Chinese companies are interested in investing in agriculture, housing sectors in Punjab

A 12-member delegation of China Engineering Corporation and Henan D.R. Construction Group has shown interest in investing in the agriculture and housing sectors in Punjab.

China Engineering Corporation Chairman Mr. Zhang Chun and Vice President Mr Fang Yanshui, Henan D.R. Construction Group Chairman Mr. Huang Dao Yuan, Deputy Chairman Mr Cheng Cunpan met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore.

The companies told Punjab CM that they were invest their money to make the barren land useful for agriculture purpose through modern technology and would also transfer the technology to Punjab for the construction of low cost houses.

The delegates said they wanted to start the project of housing industrial park and the Chinese group would make investment for this purpose.

CM Buzdar assured the delegation that Chinese companies would be given every possible facility.

“We welcome the interest of Chinese investors in the housing and agriculture sectors,” the CM said, adding that agriculture sector was the backbone of economy and it could be strengthened with the use of modern technology.