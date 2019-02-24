‘Celebratory’ gunfire injures three children at Faisalabad wedding

Three children injured during celebratory gunfire during a wedding in Faisalabad on Saturday night.

The children, identified as 10-year-old Hammad, Ahsan, and Abdullah, have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Their families said that the groom’s friends started aerial firing under the influence of alcohol.

Hammad’s father said that people start firing whenever they want. “Where are the police? Why aren’t such people stopped?”

The police have arrested 10 suspects, including the groom’s friends.

