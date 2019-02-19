CDWP approves health projects worth Rs806 million 

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved four projects worth Rs806 million and referred two projects worth Rs7.40 billion to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council for final approval, including extension of a children’s hospital and construction of sewerage treatment plants.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtiar chaired the CDWP meeting on Tuesday. Projects related to water resources, health, physical planning and housing were discussed.

In the health sector, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination presented four projects for the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The first approved project was up-gradation of existing facilities at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad worth Rs200 million.

The second project approved was the construction of a Rs222.06 hostel at PIMS for female doctors while the third project worth Rs316.7 million related to the procurement of MRI equipment for PIMS’ radiology department.

The fourth project related to the extension of the intensive care department of the mother and child healthcare centre in PIMS. It is worth Rs3886.56 million.

In the water resources sector, the water resources division presented the Kachhi Canal project. The minster for planning said that the project will irrigate millions of acres of land in District Dera Bugti and Balochistan besides providing water for agriculture.

Keeping in mind the technical aspects of the Kachhi Canal project, the CDWP constituted a committee for detailed review of the project. It will submit its report within 15 days.

The water resource division presented another project which was worth Rs67.40 million. It related to the review of a feasibility study and detailed design of the Burj Aziz Khan dam in Pishin Lora. It was approved. The dam envisages the short reservoir water of 23 millions of gallons per day and the project will supply 21MGD drinking water to Quetta.

In the physical planning and housing sector, CDWP referred the project of construction of four sewerage treatment plants and related sewerage system to treat the waste water falling into Korangi river, Rawal Lake and other areas worth Rs3518 million to ECNEC.

The project aims to control pollution from untreated sewerage.

