Case registered against Taimooria police SHO, other law enforcers for allegedly torturing a detained suspect to death in Karachi

A case was registered on Sunday against the Taimooria police SHO and other officers for allegedly torturing a detained suspect to death in Karachi.
Taimooria police arrested a man in an injured condition after an encounter on Thursday. The suspect, Bilal, was injured after being shot in the leg in the encounter and arrested within the limits of the Taimooria police station.
He was first taken to the station where his condition started to worsen so he was shifted to a hospital. After treatment, he was shifted back to the police station where he mysteriously passed away.
Police claimed Bilal died of a heart attack. But his family had a different story to tell.
The suspect’s brother alleged that Bilal died because of police torture. “The police beat him up and took him to the station. We heard firing around 2am,” he said, adding that the police warned him of consequences if he registered an FIR.
He said the law enforcers threatened to arrest him in a fake case or kill him in an encounter as they recognised him now.
The people of the area even staged a protest over Bilal’s death outside the Taimooria police station.
Meanwhile, PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh also condemned the incident and asked for justice to be served.
He called for an inquiry against the Taimooria police SHO and other policemen involved in the encounter against Bilal.
We are ready for the SHO to be suspended and the two officers involved in the incident to be detained, but the police is not.
