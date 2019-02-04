Case registered against groom, four others over aerial firing in Faisalabad wedding

Celebratory aerial firing at a Mehndi ceremony kept the people in Faislabad’s Chak Jhumra awake all night Sunday.
Police spokesperson Amir Waheed said a case was registered against five people, including the groom, under Section 144.
The case was registered by the police. A search for the suspects is also under way.
Firing in jubilation at weddings is a routine nightmare for people. Heavy aerial firing and firecracker explosions are often part of the celebrations at weddings that go on till after midnight. This is an inconvenience to those living nearby.