Case registered against #FixIt’s Alamgir Khan for throwing sewerage water outside CM House in Karachi

A case was registered on Wednesday against Alamgir Khan, the PTI MNA of #FixIt fame, for throwing sewerage water outside Chief Minister House in Karachi.
The names of the volunteers from Khan’s organisation who aided him are also included in the FIR. One of them, identified as Saifullah, was also arrested. The case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station.
On Saturday, Khan and his team collected buckets of sewerage water and threw it at the gate of CM House to protest against the non-resolution of Karachi’s civic problems.
Khan had said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani were responsible for the city’s situation.
Meanwhile, Khan called all FixIt members to gather outside the Civil Lines police station at 3pm on Wednesday and stage a peaceful protest against the government’s inability to solve civic problems.
“We highlight an issue and instead of resolving it, you arrest the protesters,” he said. “If this is your solution to the problem, I surrender myself for arrest,” he said.
“You can continue the arrests, maybe it will solve the sewerage problems,” he said sarcastically. “How is this sensible?” he asked.
