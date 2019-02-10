Case registered against five people for killing a dog in Gujrat

Follow SAMAA English on

The case was lodged by a woman, who is a retired government officer. Before lodging the case, a postmortem examination was conducted on the animal.The case has been registered against five people – three have been named and two haven’t.An investigation has also been started.The woman said that her dog started barking after seeing drug dealers and accused them of killing it.Recently, a Karachi court ordered the registration of a case against a woman for killing a cat.