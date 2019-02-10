Case registered against five people for killing a dog in Gujrat

A case has been registered by the Gujrat police against five men for killing a dog.
The case was lodged by a woman, who is a retired government officer. Before lodging the case, a postmortem examination was conducted on the animal.
The case has been registered against five people – three have been named and two haven’t.
An investigation has also been started.
The woman said that her dog started barking after seeing drug dealers and accused them of killing it.
