Case lodged against Lahore lawyer for assaulting judicial magistrate

A case has been lodged against a lawyer in Lahore for assaulting a judicial magistrate on Wednesday.
CCTV footage of lawyer Mian Zeeshan assaulting judicial magistrate Hamidur Rehman at the Lahore Cantt court emerged on Thursday.
Lower court judges have been protesting the incident for two days. In response, the Lahore bar suspended the lawyer’s membership.
Related: Chinese student lands in trouble for her pudding tantrum
Zeeshan assaulted Rehman in the court premises. He wanted the bail granted to a suspect in a case Rehman was hearing to be cancelled. The case was filed under Section 406 of the Pakistan Penal Code and involves criminal breach of trust.
The video showed him slapping and pushing Rehman.
A case has been filed against Zeeshan by the magistrate’s stenographer under the Anti-Terrorism Act at the North Cantt police station.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.