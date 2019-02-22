Case lodged against Lahore lawyer for assaulting judicial magistrate

February 22, 2019




A case has been lodged against a lawyer in Lahore for assaulting a judicial magistrate on Wednesday.

CCTV footage of lawyer Mian Zeeshan assaulting judicial magistrate Hamidur Rehman at the Lahore Cantt court emerged on Thursday.

Lower court judges have been protesting the incident for two days. In response, the Lahore bar suspended the lawyer’s membership.

Related: Chinese student lands in trouble for her pudding tantrum

Zeeshan assaulted Rehman in the court premises. He wanted the bail granted to a suspect in a case Rehman was hearing to be cancelled. The case was filed under Section 406 of the Pakistan Penal Code and involves criminal breach of trust.

The video showed him slapping and pushing Rehman.

A case has been filed against Zeeshan by the magistrate’s stenographer under the Anti-Terrorism Act at the North Cantt police station.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Watch: These children may be small but they sing like pros

February 21, 2019 3:52 pm

Seven killed, 10 injured in roof collapses after rain lashes Punjab

February 21, 2019 9:26 am

Youth electrocuted to death by kite string entangled with power lines in Lahore

February 18, 2019 9:40 pm

FIA busts intercity group of govt officers involved in leaking the CSS exam paper

February 17, 2019 1:18 pm

Dolphin Force takes 10 men into custody in Lahore, seizes 26 guns

February 17, 2019 11:34 am

Man shoots his sister and niece dead over a property dispute in Lahore’s Factory Area

February 17, 2019 10:46 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.