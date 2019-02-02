Cardiac conditions can’t be treated at Services Hospital, says MS Dr Qambar Zia

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, he said the hospital has all the basic facilities but doesn’t have the facilities to treat cardiac conditions. It can provide initial treatment and can treat all other illnesses.Nawaz Sharif, the three-time former prime minister, was shifted to the hospital Saturday afternoon. However, Dr Zia said they had not received his medical reports.We will begin his treatment after we receive his reports, said the MS.A special medical board submitted a request asking for the PML-N founder to be shifted to a hospital. Punjab’s home department approved the request on Saturday afternoon.The former PM's lawyers have submitted a petition in the Islamabad High Court, citing his cardiac condition as grounds for bail. It says that Nawaz’s has heart and kidney problems along with hypertension. His kidneys can stop working if his condition deteriorates. He has been asked to be shifted to a hospital on an immediate basis.