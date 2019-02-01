Can’t stop, won’t stop: MQM senator scolded for taking selfies during a Senate session

Follow SAMAA English on

He wasn't pleased when he saw an MQM senator taking a selfie in the House on Friday. Senator Mian Ateeq Shaikh was taking selfies in the House and was reprimanded by the chairperson.Sanjrani told him to put down his phone and to stop using it in the House. When Shaikh tried to defend himself by saying the session hadn't started so he wasn't breaking any rules, he was once again told to put his phone down.The House wasn’t in order when I was taking the selfie, he said.Finance Minister Asad Umar had come to a session after quite a few days so I was taking a selfie and that isn’t against the rules, he argued.