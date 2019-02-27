Can we afford to miscalculate and escalate this war, PM Imran Khan asks India

We offered to cooperate with India if any Pakistani was involved in the Pulwama attack, said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the nation after two Indian fighter jets were shot down by the Pakistan Air Force Wednesday morning.

I wanted to take you into confidence about the events that have been developing since yesterday morning, he said. After Pulwama, we offered India any kind of investigation they want, he said. They had casualties, and I know, how their relatives would have felt since I’ve visited countless hospitals in the past 10 years to see victims of such violence in the past, said PM Khan.

Pakistan has had 70,000 casualties in the last 10 years, he said. We offered India any kind of investigation they want, if there’s any Pakistani involved in the incident, he said. We said we would cooperate wholeheartedly, he said.

We said this because it is not in our interest for our land to be used in any terrorist activity, said PM Khan. We were ready to cooperate, but we had doubts that, despite our offer, India would take some action, he said. That’s why I told them that we would be forced to respond if they take any action, said the premier.

“No sovereign country would allow any other country to take action on their territory and act like a judge, jury and executioner,” the prime minister explained. I had these apprehensions because there are elections coming up in India and I had a feeling that they would take action because of that, he said.

So, I told India we would have to respond. The only reason for the action today was to show India that we have the capability to respond, he said, however, clarifying that Pakistan didn’t want any casualties.

After India took action yesterday morning (Feb 26), I had a discussion with the chief of army staff and chief of air staff. We didn’t take action immediately because we weren’t aware of the extent of the damage incurred in the Indian action, he explained, adding that they would not want to be irresponsible and take action without knowing all the details.

Today, when we took action, we planned our strike in such a way as to avoid casualties, he explained, reiterating earlier statements by the ISPR director-general, who also said that Pakistan had deliberately chosen not to target sites that would incur collateral damage.

We just wanted to tell India that we have the capability to show you that if you come into our country, we too can come into your territory and take action, said the PM.

Two Indian MiGs crossed the border in retaliation against Pakistan’s action and they were shot down, he said. He clarified that Pakistan does indeed have custody of two Indian pilots and that the problem is where we should go from here. “It is very important,” said PM Khan.

He once again asked India to follow the path of peace and resolve the issue through negotiations instead of escalation. I’m addressing this to India, he said. It is important that we use our heads and logic here, he said. All the wars that have happened in the past have been because of miscalculations, he said. None of the people who started the wars thought of where the wars would go, he said.

He gave the example of WWI, which was supposed to end in months but lasted for six long years. During the second World War, Hitler thought of conquering Russia. He never thought that war might extend till winter and his army would be destroyed, he said. “Similarly, did the US ever think that the War on Terror would go on for 17 years?” he asked.

History tells us that there are always miscalculations in war, he said. Can we afford to miscalculate and escalate this war, he asked India, especially given that both countries are nuclear powers.

Should we not consider where this war will lead if the situation escalates, he asked. It won’t be in my nor Narendra Modi’s control, he warned.

The prime minister said that is why he is inviting India to engage in dialogue once again. If you want to engage in any kind of dialogue on terrorism, we are ready, he said. “But, I would like to tell you again, right now better sense should prevail.”

We should sit down and resolve our issues through talks, he reiterated.

